Gonzaga falls out of the AP top 5 for first time since 2019-20 season

Following a loss to Texas last week, the Gonzaga Bulldogs dropped out of the AP Poll’s top 5 for the first time since Dec. 9, 2019. In that poll, like this week, the Zags were ranked No. 6.

There was plenty of churn in the top 10 with a couple of very large jumps from some talented teams. North Carolina held on to the top spot and the Houston Cougars moved up to take Gonzaga’s former No. 2 ranking. Kansas, coming off a good win over Duke, moved up three spots to No. 3. Texas, coming off the demolition of the Zags, rose up to No. 4 (and earned some first-place votes in the process). Virginia, owning wins over both Baylor and Illinois rounded out the top 5.

For Gonzaga, the win over Kentucky last night stemmed the bleeding that could’ve seen the Zags fall out of the top 10 for the first time since the 2017-18 season. Instead, a different sort of meaningless streak had to end.

Here is the full AP Poll for Week 3.