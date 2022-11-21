 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Gonzaga falls out of the AP top 5 for first time since 2019-20 season

No. 6 is fine.

By Peter Woodburn
/ new
Kentucky v Gonzaga Photo by Robert Johnson/Getty Images

Following a loss to Texas last week, the Gonzaga Bulldogs dropped out of the AP Poll’s top 5 for the first time since Dec. 9, 2019. In that poll, like this week, the Zags were ranked No. 6.

There was plenty of churn in the top 10 with a couple of very large jumps from some talented teams. North Carolina held on to the top spot and the Houston Cougars moved up to take Gonzaga’s former No. 2 ranking. Kansas, coming off a good win over Duke, moved up three spots to No. 3. Texas, coming off the demolition of the Zags, rose up to No. 4 (and earned some first-place votes in the process). Virginia, owning wins over both Baylor and Illinois rounded out the top 5.

For Gonzaga, the win over Kentucky last night stemmed the bleeding that could’ve seen the Zags fall out of the top 10 for the first time since the 2017-18 season. Instead, a different sort of meaningless streak had to end.

Here is the full AP Poll for Week 3.

AP Poll - Week 3

rank team points previous
rank team points previous
1 North Carolina (47) 1,541 1
2 Houston (9) 1,499 3
3 Kansas (1) 1,396 6
4 Texas (5) 1,377 11
5 Virginia (1) 1,279 16
6 Gonzaga 1,273 2
7 Baylor 1,102 5
8 Duke 1,057 7
9 Arkansas 1,038 9
10 Creighton 1,004 10
11 Indiana 932 12
12 Michigan State 825 NR
13 Auburn 737 13
14 Arizona 725 14
15 Kentucky 685 4
16 Illinois 673 19
17 San Diego State 601 17
18 Alabama 510 18
19 UCLA 506 8
20 UConn 298 25
21 Texas Tech 275 23
22 Tennessee 238 22
23 Maryland 223 NR
24 Purdue 215 NR
25 Iowa 132 NR
TCU 82, Saint Mary’s 59, Ohio State 56, Michigan 24, Xavier 22, Charleston 17, Toledo 16, Miami (FL) 10, Dayton 9, Villanova 7, Arizona State 5, Virginia Tech 5, Saint Louis 5, UNLV 5, Oregon 4, West Virginia 3, Texas A&M 2, Utah State 1, Penn State 1, Mississippi State 1

More From The Slipper Still Fits

Loading comments...