The Gonzaga Bulldogs are licking their wounds from an absolute shellacking by the Texas Bulldogs. Unfortunately, they limp into the Spokane Arena to face the Kentucky Wildcats, the KenPom #2 team and the AP #4 team.

Almost like Gonzaga, Kentucky was hit with a disappointing result this week, losing to Michigan State in double-overtime, 86-77. However, unlike Gonzaga, Kentucky has a win since, defeating South Carolina State, 106-63.

The Zags, as we all would like to forget, arrived in Austin, Texas apparently prepared to play a friendly game of badminton. What transpired for the following 40 minutes was one of the worst regular-season losses in recent memory.

Gonzaga basketball games are now available to stream on Sling TV! Which gives you even more accessibility to the Bulldogs games, no matter where you are watching from. Sling TV lets you stream live TV and on-demand content over the Internet on any device; access free DVR storage in case you miss any moments; and choose from a selection of other sports packages. Sign up now and get half off your first month of Sling Orange or Sling Blue (regular price $40, now $20 + add any Extra package for half off too!) Visit Sling TV for prices, streaming options and available channels to make sure you don’t miss a minute of Gonzaga basketball this season.

For the Zags, this is a critical stretch of the non-conference schedule. This year, with title aspirations at hand, Mark Few assembled a murder’s row. The Zags play Michigan State, Texas, and Kentucky in three consecutive games. After this, they depart for a breather against Portland State in the first round of the PK85 before most likely facing off against stiffer competition. THEN, they get a week break before facing off against Baylor.

All of this means the Zags have to do some growing up and cleaning up, and they need to do so quickly. In the previous two games against Michigan State and Texas, Gonzaga has looked like a quality team for 20 minutes. The other 60 minutes of play they’ve looked like the second-best squad in the WCC.

Even despite the current temperature amongst the fanbase following the Texas loss, this game is still the biggest one on the non-conference schedule. The Spokane Arena (not The Kennel) will be rocking and hopefully Big Blue Nation gets swept downriver.

Game info