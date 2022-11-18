Weekly Zags in the Pros Update

While our current Zags team had a... disappointing result this week, the alums were anything but. Eight 20-point scorers, six double-doubles, and a bevy of season-highs highlighted a banner week of pro Zag performances

Kelly Olynyk was the high scorer on this side of the pond this week, dropping a season-best 27 in Utah’s last game. It was his fourth 20-point game this season, and his 11 rebounds were good for his first double-double of the year.

Domantas Sabonis notched his first double double-double of the year with a 26-point, 22-rebound, eight-assist performance in a Sunday win over the Warriors. It was his first 20 board game and eighth double-double of the season.

Rui Hachimura set a season-high with 23 points in a Wizards win over Dallas last Thursday. He did so on 9-14 shooting from the field, including 2-4 from deep. Corey Kispert had an equally solid outing for Washington on Friday, shooting a perfect game in a win over Utah. He scored 18 points on 6-6 shooting from the floor, 4-4 from three, and 2-2 from the free throw line.

Corey Kispert is truly one of the league’s best shooters. 6/6 FG and 4/4 3PT in the win over Utah. He’s going to be a really important player for this team. pic.twitter.com/yyQ73jemhf — Brett Usher (@UsherNBA) November 13, 2022

Jalen Suggs posted his second 20+ point game of the year with 23, six assists, and three boards his last time out. He’s dished five or more assists in six of his last seven games.

Brandon Clarke had his best game of the season in his last outing, recording his first double-double of the year with 15 points, 13 rebounds, and a season-high three blocks. He also had 15 in a Grizzlies win over Minnesota last Friday.

Andrew Nembhard continued his rookie season success with 13 points, two assists, and three steals as the Pacers beat the Hornets on Wednesday. Andy is shooting over 40% from three so far in his NBA career and has averaged 3.1 assists in just over 20 minutes per game.

David Stockton took a break from the G-League to once again represent Team USA in the FIBA World Cup qualifiers. He led the Americans to victory over Colombia last Friday with 23 points (7-11 FG, 3-6 3p) and three assists.

Joel Ayayi recorded his third double-digit scoring game for Lakeland last Friday, putting up 14 with six rebounds and five assists in a W. He also had 12 dimes in his last game for his first 10+ assist effort with the Magic.

Ryan Woolridge made his G-League season debut on Wednesday, putting up seven points, three rebounds, and an assist for the Oklahoma City Blue.

Cierra Walker had the highest scoring output for any former Zag since our last report, dropping a rookie career-high 28 in a win for Honka her last time out. She shot 9-15 from the floor, including 4-8 from three, as she reached 20 points for the third straight game.

Micah Downs is back in Portugal for another season, this time suiting up for Barreirense. He’s averaging 23 points, 8.3 rebounds, and four assists per game, including a 33-point, 11-rebound double-double on November 5.

Admon Gilder continued his scoring run with Maccabi Haifa, scoring 20+ points for the fifth straight game to open the Israeli National League season. He ranks second in the league with 23.2 ppg after his recent 21-point performance.

Abby O’Connor recorded her first professional double-double with 17 points and ten rebounds on November 6. She’s scored 17 in each of her last two and is shooting over 40% from three for Niki Lefkadas.

Filip Petrusev is back in his native Serbia, playing this year with Crvena Zvezda in the ABA and EuroLeague. He had his first double-double of the year with 16 and 12 in an EL matchup, and is shooting 56% from the field in 12 games.

Zykera Rice kicked off a new season this week, scoring 20 points and grabbing five rebounds for T71 in Luxembourg. She is shooting 11-12 from the line through two games.