The Gonzaga Bulldogs play their first true road game in the non-conference slate since 2020 with a tough matchup against the No. 11 Texas Longhorns.

Last season, the two teams met and Texas’ favorite college basketball star Drew Timme ate up the Longhorns like an unlimited BBQ buffet. Timme finished with 37 points off 15-of-18 shooting.

Chris Beard has a few new faces this year, and like usual, the defense is projected to be top notch. It will also be the first real test for the Longhorns in the young season. Texas has picked up wins over UTEP (KP #166) and Houston Christian (KP #321).

Gonzaga, on the other hand, has a wacky win over a good Michigan State team on an aircraft carrier—something you can only take too many things home from. Considering this game is on the road and Texas (as the No. 2 KenPom team) comes with a bit higher standing, this will be a stellar test for the Zags early in the season.

Game info