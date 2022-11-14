Gonzaga holds at No. 2 in this week’s AP Poll

The Gonzaga Bulldogs picked up a couple more first-place votes but still fell short of North Carolina, who held on as the No. 1 team in the nation. Gonzaga, for the second week is No. 2.

There wasn’t a lot of dramatic movement in the top 25, save for one surprising team. Kansas dropped one spot down to No. 6, after opening the year tied with Baylor at No. 5.

The big shock was the Tennessee Volunteers, who after smashing Gonzaga in a preseason exhibition game almost looked ranked too low at No. 11. Instead, they were upset at home by Colorado yesterday, and the Volunteers woke up as the No. 22 team in the nation. The polls are brutal.

Michigan State is the “No. 26” team in the nation, gaining more votes after a solid showing against Gonzaga on Friday.

Perhaps the most impressive team, however, is the four votes received by Grambling State, who defeated Colorado at home on Friday. The Tigers, out of the Southwestern Athletic Conference, are ranked No. 298 by KenPom currently. Also, shout out to the voters for giving more votes to an Arizona State squad that is currently 2-1 (with wins over the likes of Tarleton State and Northern Arizona, but a loss to Texas Southern) over Saint Mary’s (who is 3-0 with wins over Oral Roberts, Vermont, and North Texas).

Here is the full AP Poll for Week 2.