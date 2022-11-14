 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Gonzaga holds at No. 2 in this week’s AP Poll

Thank goodness they eked out that win.

By Peter Woodburn
Armed Forces Classic - Michigan State v Gonzaga Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

The Gonzaga Bulldogs picked up a couple more first-place votes but still fell short of North Carolina, who held on as the No. 1 team in the nation. Gonzaga, for the second week is No. 2.

There wasn’t a lot of dramatic movement in the top 25, save for one surprising team. Kansas dropped one spot down to No. 6, after opening the year tied with Baylor at No. 5.

The big shock was the Tennessee Volunteers, who after smashing Gonzaga in a preseason exhibition game almost looked ranked too low at No. 11. Instead, they were upset at home by Colorado yesterday, and the Volunteers woke up as the No. 22 team in the nation. The polls are brutal.

Michigan State is the “No. 26” team in the nation, gaining more votes after a solid showing against Gonzaga on Friday.

Perhaps the most impressive team, however, is the four votes received by Grambling State, who defeated Colorado at home on Friday. The Tigers, out of the Southwestern Athletic Conference, are ranked No. 298 by KenPom currently. Also, shout out to the voters for giving more votes to an Arizona State squad that is currently 2-1 (with wins over the likes of Tarleton State and Northern Arizona, but a loss to Texas Southern) over Saint Mary’s (who is 3-0 with wins over Oral Roberts, Vermont, and North Texas).

Here is the full AP Poll for Week 2.

AP Poll - Week 2

rank team points previous
rank team points previous
1 North Carolina (44) 1,543 1
2 Gonzaga (14) 1,497 2
3 Houston (2) 1,439 3
4 Kentucky (3) 1,394 4
5 Baylor 1,253 5
6 Kansas 1,218 5
7 Duke 1,216 7
8 UCLA 1,138 8
9 Arkansas 1,059 10
10 Creighton 1,036 9
11 Texas 932 12
12 Indiana 867 13
13 Auburn 724 15
14 Arizona 694 17
15 TCU 630 14
16 Virginia 590 18
17 San Diego State 524 19
18 Alabama 436 20
19 Illinois 316 23
20 Michigan 308 22
21 Dayton 280 24
22 Tennessee 264 11
23 Texas Tech 190 25
24 Texas A&M 131 NR
25 UConn 124 NR
Others receiving votes: Michigan State 119, Purdue 104, Villanova 96, Miami (FL) 61, Saint Louis 47, Xavier 44, Ohio State 36, Oregon 36, Iowa 36, Memphis 20, Virginia Tech 13, Colorado 11, Arizona State 9, Toledo 8, Rutgers 8, Saint Mary’s 7, Florida 5, UC Irvine 4, Grambling State 4, Seton Hall 3, Penn State 1

