The Gonzaga Bulldogs and Michigan State Spartans face off for the first time in a decade as they play on top of an aircraft carrier in San Diego, California.
Named the Armed Forces Classic by ESPN, this is Gonzaga’s second foray into the realm of Veteran’s Day themed games. Back in 2015, the Zags and Pitt attempted something similar, only in a hangar in Okinawa, Japan. That game was called off due to slippery floor conditions after one half.
So hopefully, this time around, the result is a little bit better. It’ll be a balmy mid-60s down in San Diego with a slight wind, so it sounds like the weather is going to hold up.
Today marks the first game in a three-stretch that will immediately tell us how the Zags are early in the season. The Spartans, although they are merely receiving votes, are still a Tom Izzo coached squad, and not a team Gonzaga has found a lot of success against over the years.
Then again, it has been over a decade since the two teams met. So perhaps things are a bit more different with the rankings of the two squads largely swapped.
Game info
- Time: 3:30 pm PT
- TV: ESPN
- Radio Link
- Online Stream
