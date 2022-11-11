The Gonzaga Bulldogs and Michigan State Spartans face off for the first time in a decade as they play on top of an aircraft carrier in San Diego, California.

Named the Armed Forces Classic by ESPN, this is Gonzaga’s second foray into the realm of Veteran’s Day themed games. Back in 2015, the Zags and Pitt attempted something similar, only in a hangar in Okinawa, Japan. That game was called off due to slippery floor conditions after one half.

Gonzaga basketball games are now available to stream on Sling TV! Which gives you even more accessibility to the Bulldogs games, no matter where you are watching from. Sling TV lets you stream live TV and on-demand content over the Internet on any device; access free DVR storage in case you miss any moments; and choose from a selection of other sports packages. Sign up now and get half off your first month of Sling Orange or Sling Blue (regular price $40, now $20 + add any Extra package for half off too!) Visit Sling TV for prices, streaming options and available channels to make sure you don’t miss a minute of Gonzaga basketball this season.

So hopefully, this time around, the result is a little bit better. It’ll be a balmy mid-60s down in San Diego with a slight wind, so it sounds like the weather is going to hold up.

Today marks the first game in a three-stretch that will immediately tell us how the Zags are early in the season. The Spartans, although they are merely receiving votes, are still a Tom Izzo coached squad, and not a team Gonzaga has found a lot of success against over the years.

Then again, it has been over a decade since the two teams met. So perhaps things are a bit more different with the rankings of the two squads largely swapped.

Game info