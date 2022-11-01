How to watch Gonzaga’s second exhibition game

The Gonzaga Bulldogs return home for a more standard exhibition faire against Warner Pacific on Wednesday, at 6:00 pm PT.

The Zags and the Tennessee Volunteers tried something new last Friday with a high-profile exhibition game in a neutral environment, all broadcast on pay per view, with proceeds going towards charity.

The Zags and the Vols started out hot, and defense was largely an afterthought. Unfortunately, for Gonzaga, defense stayed an afterthought in the second half and Tennessee clamped down. The Vols coasted to an easy 99-80 win.

Exhibitions are just exhibitions, however. So we can see what is looking different for Gonzaga this time around. The starting five the first time around was Anton Watson, Drew Timme, Julian Strawther, Rasir Bolton, and Nolan Hickman. Does that stay the same? Time will tell tomorrow.

This is the final of two exhibition games for the Zags, who open the regular season next Monday.

Game info