We get our first taste of the season tomorrow with the annual Kraziness in the Kennel tomorrow, featuring an introduction to the squad, some contests on the court, and a blue-white scrimmage.

There isn’t a whole lot more to be said about Kraziness. It is an event for the fans and a way to get the season hyped to begin. The Zags first exhibition game won’t happen for a month later, but it is still worth tuning in for a multitude of reasons.

We should get to see Dominick Harris in action after missing an entire season with a foot injury. It’ll be the first look at transfer Malachi Smith and the lone incoming freshman Braden Huff.

It is a low stakes affair that only takes a hour out of your day. So why not?

Game info