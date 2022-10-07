We get our first taste of the season tomorrow with the annual Kraziness in the Kennel tomorrow, featuring an introduction to the squad, some contests on the court, and a blue-white scrimmage.
There isn’t a whole lot more to be said about Kraziness. It is an event for the fans and a way to get the season hyped to begin. The Zags first exhibition game won’t happen for a month later, but it is still worth tuning in for a multitude of reasons.
We should get to see Dominick Harris in action after missing an entire season with a foot injury. It’ll be the first look at transfer Malachi Smith and the lone incoming freshman Braden Huff.
It is a low stakes affair that only takes a hour out of your day. So why not?
Game info
- Time: 4:00 pm PT
- TV: SWX
- Radio Link
- Online Stream
