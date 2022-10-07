 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Kraziness in the Kennel: Time, TV schedule, and how to stream online

Our first taste of the season.

By Peter Woodburn
/ new
NCAA Womens Basketball: West Coast Conference Tournament-Gonzaga vs BYU Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

We get our first taste of the season tomorrow with the annual Kraziness in the Kennel tomorrow, featuring an introduction to the squad, some contests on the court, and a blue-white scrimmage.

There isn’t a whole lot more to be said about Kraziness. It is an event for the fans and a way to get the season hyped to begin. The Zags first exhibition game won’t happen for a month later, but it is still worth tuning in for a multitude of reasons.

We should get to see Dominick Harris in action after missing an entire season with a foot injury. It’ll be the first look at transfer Malachi Smith and the lone incoming freshman Braden Huff.

It is a low stakes affair that only takes a hour out of your day. So why not?

Game info

More From The Slipper Still Fits

Loading comments...