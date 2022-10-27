Drew Timme named to Karl Malone Award preseason watch list

Drew Timme has been named to the 2023 Karl Malone Award preseason watch list, little surprise for a player consistently in national player of the year conversations.

Timme won the award as a sophomore in the 2020-21 season and he was consistently on the list last year. Ultimately, he would lose out to Keegan Murray.

However, in his senior season, Timme should be one of the favorites to bring this award home. Without Chet Holmgren in the post, Timme will be the one main focus in the interior for scoring, and has a very good chance to put up the best individual numbers of his collegiate career.

Here is the full preseason watch list: