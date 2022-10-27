How to watch Gonzaga vs. Tennessee

The Gonzaga Bulldogs and the Tennessee Volunteers might be setting a new mold for exhibition games when they hit the court on Friday, Oct. 28, at 6:00 pm, in Frisco, Texas.

Officially titled the Legends of Basketball Classic, this charity exhibition features sold tickets and a pay-per-view online stream, with all proceeds benefiting the John McLendon Minority Scholarship Foundation.

So rather than a closed-door scrimmage we can only hear glimpses of on Twitter in interviews with players and coaches, we will get to see a somewhat competitive game of basketball played between two top 25 teams.

The Zags opened the season ranked No. 2 and Tennessee comes in at No. 11. The Volunteers return four of their top five starters from last season’s No. 3 seeded NCAA Tournament team. They bring in a strong recruiting class highlighted by five-star winger Julian Phillips.

In another cool twist, the broadcast crew will consist of ESPN’s Fran Fraschilla, Dane Bradshaw, a studio and game analyst for the SEC Network, and Gonzaga’s very own Tom Hudson.

Game info