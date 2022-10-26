Julian Strawther named to Julius Erving Preseason Watch List

Gonzaga Bulldogs junior Julian Strawther was named to the Julius Erving Preseason Watch List. The award goes out to the top small forward in college hoops each season.

Strawther is expected to be a big portion of the Gonzaga offense this season, after taking a sizeable jump in production during his sophomore year. Last season, Strawther was tied for third on the team in points per game at 11.8 percent and proved to be a threat from three point, shooting 36.5 percent on the year.

With the departure of Andrew Nembhard and Chet Holmgren, and the arrival of Malachi Smith, Mark Few has already hinted that Strawther will largely be used like Corey Kispert in the 2020-21 season, a small power forward to help stretch the floor.

Behind Timme, there is a good chance that Strawther could be second on the team in points, and if he is able to boost that three point shooting percentage, it might go even higher.

Will it be enough to bring it home to Gonzaga for the third time, following Corey Kispert and Rui Hachimura? He faces tough competition.

Here are the 2023 Julius Erving Award preseason candidates: