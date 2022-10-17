Preseason AP Poll puts Gonzaga at No. 2

The Gonzaga Bulldogs will open the season ranked as the No. 2 team in the nation, according to the preseason AP Poll. After two years at the No. 1 preseason spot, those honors went to the North Carolina Tar Heels, the runner-ups in last year’s national championship game.

Four different teams earned first-place votes, a sign that there is a lot of hype being spread out throughout multiple squads. Houston came in at No. 3, followed by Kentucky at No. 4, and Baylor and Kansas tied at No. 5.

Based on the preseason top 25, the Zags will face off against two other teams in the top 5 (Kentucky and Baylor) as well as three other teams in the top 25 (Texas, Tennessee - sort of, an exhibition - and Alabama). With Michigan State hanging just outside the top 25 and the potential for a Duke final in the PK85, there is plenty of solid competition on the horizon.

Here is the full preseason poll for the 2022-23 season.