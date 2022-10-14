Gonzaga details ticket information for upcoming game against Kentucky

Tickets for the Gonzaga and Kentucky game on Nov. 20, at the Spokane Arena, will go on sale to the general public on Friday, Oct. 28, at 10:00 am. Ticket prices begin at $65 and can be purchased at www.spokanearena.com.

The Zags Athletic Giving members will have a presale which begins on Oct. 19-25. In addition, the Zags announced last week that the game will be honored as part of a season ticket holders overall package.

Perhaps, the most exciting news to update is the evolution of this “home” and “home” series, which will ultimately culminate in that after six seasons. After this year’s matchup in Spokane, Kentucky will host Gonzaga in Lexington. The Zags and Wildcats will meet at Seattle in 2024-25 season, Nashville in 2025-26, before finally playing on their home courts in consecutive years—Rupp Arena in 2026-27 and The Kennel in 2027-28. Planning that far out sounds a bit like college football scheduling.