How to watch Gonzaga play the Pepperdine Waves

The Bulldogs are playing their first game in 11 days with a tune-up game to start the conference season against the Pepperdine Waves.

The Waves come into the game with a 16-day break of their own after a so-so nonconference run. Their 6-9 record comes with no win against a team ranked higher than 200 on KenPom nor a win on the road. However, Pepperdine did win four of their last five games. Lorenzo Romar’s team has struggled to create offense without Colbey Ross and Kessler Edwards, who moved on to professional basketball.

Pepperdine likes to play at an up-tempo which can help the Zags get back into the swing of things. Several Bulldogs tested positive resulting in the pause and at least one player has described having symptoms. It’s also likely in the subsequent weeks that the WCC will reformat teams’ schedules to include an additional conference game each week.

Here is how to watch the first game of 2022 and conference play.

Game information

Time: 6:00 pm PT

TV: KHQ / ROOT Sports

Live Video (out of region)

Radio

Live Stats

Line: -30.5

