Gonzaga and Stanford schedule game for this Sunday

The Gonzaga Bulldogs will be heading to Palo Alto to face the Stanford Cardinal for the second time this season in a replacement game for both team’s schedule on Sunday, Jan. 9, at 3:00 pm.

Gonzaga was originally slated to host Santa Clara this weekend, but that game is postponed due to protocols within the Bronco’s program. The Cardinal were scheduled to tip-off against the Oregon State Beavers on Sunday, but that game was also postponed.

The Zags narrowly lost to the Cardinal, 66-62, earlier this season in Spokane. Melody Kempton led the Zags with 16 points and Eliza Hollingsworth added 12, but Gonzaga shot 37 percent as a team in the loss.

The Cardinal boast one of the nation’s top offenses and top defenses, powered by Cameron Brink, Haley Jones, and Lexie Hull.

Gonzaga is coming off of its first conference game, a win over Portland on Thursday. The Zags are still looking for a marquee win to help bolster their case beyond the WCC’s autobid to the tournament. A win over Stanford would do exactly that.

No fans will be allowed into the game, but it will be viewable online at www.gozags.com.