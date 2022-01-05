Weekly Zags in the Pros Update (1/5)

Welcome to the first pro Zags review of the new year! COVID related issues have made things difficult for our current Gonzaga squad, virus protocols have opened up playing time for some of our NBA Zags. Overseas, schedules have been light around the holiday season, but there were still some players worth noting.

Domantas Sabonis: Domas had one of his best all-around games of the season on Sunday vs. Cleveland, going for 32 points, 13 rebounds, and seven assists while shooting 3-3 from beyond the arc. It was his fourth 30 point game of the year and his 27th double-double. Sabonis is shooting 23-38 (61%) from the field in his last three games.

Brandon Clarke: BC has seen his playing time increase, with over 22 minutes of court time in each of the last three games. During that span, he had 17 points, nine rebounds, and two blocks in a win over the Spurs, tied a season high of three blocks in a win over the Cavaliers, and shot 23-30 (73%) from the field.

Killian Tillie: Tillie has started each of the last two games for Memphis, totaling five points, seven rebounds, and a pair of steals. He has scored at least five points in four of his last six games. He also did this:

Killian Tillie POSTER



The Grizzlies bench was loving it pic.twitter.com/U4zIH2bGlI — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) December 28, 2021

Corey Kispert: Kispert has scored in double figures in back-to-back games, including 12, four rebounds, and an assist in a win over Charlotte. He is averaging 11.3 points over his last six games, four of which were starts.

Kevin Pangos: Pangos made his first three career NBA starts this week. He had eight points and four assists vs. the Hawks, and tied a season/career high with six assists vs. the Wizards. He was also on a bit of a Gonzaga reunion tour, as Cleveland took on the Pacers, Wizards, and Grizzlies during the last week.

Joel Ayayi: Ayayi only got into one game this week, playing three minutes against the Cavs with one three point attempt.

Geno Crandall: Crandall set a career high with 16 assists in Leicester’s win last Thursday, and followed that with a 4x5 performance on Sunday: eight points, five rebounds, six assists and six steals in a win. Geno is third in the BBL this season with 6.5 assists per game.

Silas Melson: Melson set a season high with 24 points with five rebounds and three assists in his last game, shooting 9-15 from the floor. He tied his season high with six assists in the game prior, both of which were wins for Kalev/Cramo.

Admon Gilder: Gilder has scored 20+ points in three straight games, including 22, four rebounds, and two steals in Spojnia’s lone game last week (a win).

Jeremy Jones: Jones posted his second double-double of the season in his last game, finishing with 10 points, 11 rebounds, three assists and three steals. He had a total of 32 points and 11 rebounds in the two games prior to that for Nagoya, who won all three games.

Ira Brown: Brown has been filling up the stat sheet for Osaka, averaging 13 points, 7.3 rebounds, and six assists over the last three games. His 18 points on Monday were his third most on the season, and his seven assists on Sunday were his second most.