Drew Timme and Chet Holmgren named to Wooden Award Late Season List

Gonzaga Bulldogs junior Drew Timme and freshman Chet Holmgren are two of the 20 players named to the John R. Wooden Award Late Season Top 20 list. The Wooden Award is presented to the nation’s top college player.

Timme, who was a 2021 Wooden Award All-American last season, is averaging 18.1 points, 5.9 rebounds, 2.5 assists, and 1.0 blocks per game. Holmgren, who arrived at Gonzaga as the No. 1 recruit in the nation, is averaging 13.9 points, 8.7 rebounds, 1.9 assists, and 3.3 blocks per game.

Timme is currently ranked No. 3 in the KenPom Player of the Year rankings, and Holmgren is quickly following suit at No. 5. Holmgren’s 72 percent eFG% ranks No. 3 in the country and his block percentage is No. 17.

Players on the list are considered strong candidates for the award, although they can play their way on and off as the season progresses. The Wooden All-American Team will be announced the week of the Elite Eight and the winner of the Wooden Award will be announced after the NCAA Tournament.

