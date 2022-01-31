Andrew Nembhard named Bob Cousy top 10 candidate

Gonzaga Bulldogs senior point guard Andrew Nembhard was named as a top 10 candidate for the Bob Cousy Award. The Bob Cousy Award annually goes to the top point guard in college basketball.

Nembhard is the driving force for one of the top offenses in the nation. On the season, he is averaging 10.2 points, 2.8 rebounds, 5.3 assists, and 1.7 steals per game. He is shooting 44 percent from the floor, 37 percent from three, and 86 percent from the free throw line.

In late February, the 10 players will be narrowed down to five, and in March, those finalists will be presented to the selection committee and a winner will be selected.

Here are the 10 candidates for the 2022 Bob Cousy Point Guard of the Year