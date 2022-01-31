Zags hold strong at No. 2 in latest AP Poll

The Gonzaga Bulldogs held on to the No. 2 spot in the latest AP Poll, losing a few first place votes to the Auburn Tigers in the process.

The Tigers were rewarded for a one-point win over a thoroughly mediocre Missouri squad on the road, but, also to their credit, a solid demolition of a good Oklahoma team at home.

There was plenty of churn in the top 25. The UCLA Bruins responded directly to my claim last week they are overrated by trouncing the Arizona Wildcats and Stanford Cardinal at home, rising four spots to No. 3.

Purdue crept up a couple of spots to No. 4, but the biggest risers were the Kentucky Wildcats. After an overtime win against Mississippi State on Tuesday, the Wildcats were rewarded for punching the Kansas Jayhawks directly in the mouth on the road, rising seven spots to No. 5. Kansas, the previous No. 5 team, dropped down to No. 10.

Here is the full AP Poll for Week 13.