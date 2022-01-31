 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Zags hold strong at No. 2 in latest AP Poll

Plenty of movement in the top 25, however.

By Peter Woodburn
NCAA Basketball: Portland at Gonzaga James Snook-USA TODAY Sports

The Gonzaga Bulldogs held on to the No. 2 spot in the latest AP Poll, losing a few first place votes to the Auburn Tigers in the process.

The Tigers were rewarded for a one-point win over a thoroughly mediocre Missouri squad on the road, but, also to their credit, a solid demolition of a good Oklahoma team at home.

There was plenty of churn in the top 25. The UCLA Bruins responded directly to my claim last week they are overrated by trouncing the Arizona Wildcats and Stanford Cardinal at home, rising four spots to No. 3.

Purdue crept up a couple of spots to No. 4, but the biggest risers were the Kentucky Wildcats. After an overtime win against Mississippi State on Tuesday, the Wildcats were rewarded for punching the Kansas Jayhawks directly in the mouth on the road, rising seven spots to No. 5. Kansas, the previous No. 5 team, dropped down to No. 10.

Here is the full AP Poll for Week 13.

AP Poll - Week 13

rank team points previous
rank team points previous
1 Auburn (49) 1,508 1
2 Gonzaga (12) 1,475 2
3 UCLA 1,338 7
4 Purdue 1,282 6
5 Kentucky 1,195 12
6 Houston 1,164 7
7 Arizona 1,159 3
8 Baylor 1,141 4
9 Duke 1,107 9
10 Kansas 1,014 5
11 Wisconsin 938 11
12 Villanova 807 14
13 Michigan State 751 10
14 Texas Tech 741 13
15 Providence 709 17
16 Ohio State 548 16
17 Connecticut 483 20
18 Illinois 445 24
19 USC 337 15
20 Iowa State 324 23
21 Xavier 255 21
22 Tennessee 234 18
23 Texas 203 NR
24 Marquette 188 22
25 LSU 180 19
Others receiving votes: Alabama 97, Murray State 42, Saint Mary’s 32, Boise State 32, Miami (FL) 29, Indiana 22, Davidson 10, Arkansas 7, Iowa 6, Iona 6, TCU 4, Notre Dame 4, Loyola Chicago 4, Colorado State 3, Toledo 1

