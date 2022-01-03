 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Gonzaga remains at No. 4 in latest AP Poll

Not playing for the week will do that to you.

By Peter Woodburn
NCAA Basketball: North Alabama at Gonzaga James Snook-USA TODAY Sports

The Gonzaga Bulldogs did not move an inch on the latest AP Poll, not much of a surprise considering they only played one game last week due to COVID postponements of conference play.

Looking forward to next week’s poll, with Gonzaga’s game against San Fran already postponed, it might be more of the same for the Zags.

Elsewhere around the top 10, it was largely the same. The top seven teams did not move at all. Iowa State was the big dropped, falling from No. 8 after a narrow loss over Baylor. The Auburn Tigers jumped into the top 10 following a strong win over the LSU Tigers.

Elsewhere around the poll, there was plenty of movement in the top 25, although remarkably, the Texas Tech Red Raiders held on to the final spot in the poll once again.

In a slow week of polls, perhaps the most interesting takeaway is this:

Here is the full AP Poll for Week 9.

AP Poll - Week 9

rank team points previous
rank team points previous
1 Baylor (61) 1,525 1
2 Duke 1,447 2
3 Purdue 1,376 3
4 Gonzaga 1,314 4
5 UCLA 1,287 5
6 Kansas 1,237 6
7 USC 1,015 7
8 Arizona 1,013 9
9 Auburn 976 11
10 Michigan State 934 10
11 Iowa State 896 8
12 Houston 849 12
13 Ohio State 819 13
14 Texas 640 17
15 Alabama 589 19
16 Providence 560 21
16 Kentucky 560 18
18 Tennessee 519 14
19 Villanova 437 22
20 Colorado State 386 20
21 LSU 371 16
22 Xavier 270 23
23 Wisconsin 221 24
24 Seton Hall 174 15
25 Texas Tech 142 25
Others receiving votes: Illinois 74, Oklahoma 71, Loyola Chicago 40, Connecticut 39, Georgia 22, West Virginia 6, Iowa 5, Minnesota 3, Davidson 3, San Francisco 3, Creighton 2

