Gonzaga remains at No. 4 in latest AP Poll

The Gonzaga Bulldogs did not move an inch on the latest AP Poll, not much of a surprise considering they only played one game last week due to COVID postponements of conference play.

Looking forward to next week’s poll, with Gonzaga’s game against San Fran already postponed, it might be more of the same for the Zags.

Elsewhere around the top 10, it was largely the same. The top seven teams did not move at all. Iowa State was the big dropped, falling from No. 8 after a narrow loss over Baylor. The Auburn Tigers jumped into the top 10 following a strong win over the LSU Tigers.

Elsewhere around the poll, there was plenty of movement in the top 25, although remarkably, the Texas Tech Red Raiders held on to the final spot in the poll once again.

In a slow week of polls, perhaps the most interesting takeaway is this:

Two equally astonishing takeaways from today’s AP Poll:



- Only 1 ACC team received a vote (Duke) for the first time over the last 40 years



- Somebody apparently voted Georgia into the Top-5 instead of Gonzaga, and as a result, 5-8 Georgia is your “30th-ranked” team. — Jared Berson (@JaredBerson) January 3, 2022

Here is the full AP Poll for Week 9.