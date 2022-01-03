 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Gonzaga vs. San Francisco postponed due to COVID

And the wait continues.

By Peter Woodburn
NCAA Basketball: Northern Arizona at Gonzaga James Snook-USA TODAY Sports

The Gonzaga Bulldogs will not begin WCC play on Thursday as their game against the San Francisco Dons due to ongoing COVID protocols within the Zags’ program.

The Zags postponed the start of conference play last week against USD and LMU. With the postponement on Thursday, it seems safe to assume that the Zags will also not play Pepperdine on Saturday, although maybe things will change in the future.

For the WCC, as Matt Norlander points out, with COVID running amok throughout college basketball, these games will most likely not be lost into the ether as the conference aims to try and get its four best teams into the NCAA Tournament.

Which means the Zags might not be making up games against the likes of San Diego or Loyola Marymount, but a game against the other top three teams in the conference will probably find its way back onto the schedule. Monday night basketball? We’ve seen weirder things.

