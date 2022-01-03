Gonzaga vs. San Francisco postponed due to COVID

The Gonzaga Bulldogs will not begin WCC play on Thursday as their game against the San Francisco Dons due to ongoing COVID protocols within the Zags’ program.

The WCC’s scheduling quagmire continues: Thursday’s San Francisco-Gonzaga game will be postponed, sources told CBS Sports, due to Gonzaga’s COVID pause. Tough timing. USF is 13-1 and off to its best start in decades; WCC MBB positioned to have its best season in league history. — Matt Norlander (@MattNorlander) January 3, 2022

The Zags postponed the start of conference play last week against USD and LMU. With the postponement on Thursday, it seems safe to assume that the Zags will also not play Pepperdine on Saturday, although maybe things will change in the future.

For the WCC, as Matt Norlander points out, with COVID running amok throughout college basketball, these games will most likely not be lost into the ether as the conference aims to try and get its four best teams into the NCAA Tournament.

Sources said WCC is meeting today to determine next steps and alterations w/ league schedule. WCC lost all its games over the weekend b/c of COVID. With GU/BYU/SMC/USF as the top four teams, the emphasis needs to be making sure those four all play each other twice in reg. season. — Matt Norlander (@MattNorlander) January 3, 2022

Which means the Zags might not be making up games against the likes of San Diego or Loyola Marymount, but a game against the other top three teams in the conference will probably find its way back onto the schedule. Monday night basketball? We’ve seen weirder things.