Gonzaga finally joins the Homefield family and it rules

If you spend any time on the internet, and especially Twitter, you are probably familiar with the brand’s unique style of apparel. After a long wait, the Gonzaga Bulldogs brand is finally getting the Homefield touch, and it is lovely, to say the least.

Homefield is a premium college apparel brand based out of Indianapolis. What sets their merch apart from the rest is that it focuses on a lovely vintage feel. They dig through the archives and history of each university to find unique logos, mascots, and moments to make some excellent gear.

If you are like me: old (not so old), angry (not so angry), slightly unfashionable, and overall not a fan of a lot of new-agey sports designs, Homefield pretty much exists for you.

Just look at this gear.

Me, I am personally partial to the “Sports” sweater because it reminds me of a mass-produced marketing brand I once saw print a Gonzaga Football shirt amongst all the other college gear, and I am 100% sure it was not a tongue-in-cheek joke.

I may be wrong on the internet all the time, but I am not wrong in that Homefield makes the goods you want to own. Our very own Keith Ybanez bought a Homefield sweater without knowing Gonzaga’s stuff was coming out in the near future. Although I don’t remember the exact quote, pretty sure it was along the lines of “This is the most comfortable thing I own.”

The good news: Homefield has invited our community to give them some cash. All new customers can get 15% off their first purchase with the code SLIPPERSTILLFITS at checkout at www.homefieldapparel.com.