Fast start gives Zags enough cushion in win over Pepperdine

Eliza Hollingsworth provided some quality bench minutes with 12 points to help the Zags take another win over the Pepperdine Waves, 66-54.

The Zags established the game plan early in the first quarter—use their post players to their advantage. Melody Kempton led the charge, scoring eight of her 14 points in the first 10 minutes. The Zags relentlessly attacked the Waves, generating fouls and earning points at the free-throw line, earning a 18-11 lead after the first quarter.

The Zags continued the pressure in the second quarter, showcasing the versatility of the scoring attack by leaning on the outside shot. Cierra Walker hit two threes and Kaylynne Truong helped spread the floor with some shots from distance as the Zags added 21 points in the second quarter, taking a 39-25 lead into half.

The third quarter was the Eliza Hollingsworth show. The forward absolutely dominated, scoring 10 points off a perfect 4-of-4 from the floor and two free throws in just five minutes. Pepperdine would make a valiant effort in the final few minutes, closing the game with a 9-0 run that brought the final score to a bit of respectability.

The evening was a great balanced attack from the Zags. They hit their threes to make it easier for the post, and their forwards were aggressive, making repeated trips to the line, where the Zags shine. Gonzaga shot 16-for-18 from the free throw line for the game. The Zags did a nice job of taking care of the ball (largely), finishing with 11 turnovers, a generally lower number than we are used to seeing.