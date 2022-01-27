After scoring over 100 points in three conference games, the San Francisco Dons finally slowed the Gonzaga Bulldogs offensive machine. There is a halfway decent chance it picks up again tonight against the Loyola Marymount Lions.

Expectations were high for the Lions coming into the season and they have essentially fallen completely apart. It is unclear at this point in the season how LMU downed SMU earlier in the non-conference.

Conference play has not been nice to them. LMU opened up with two losses to San Francisco and San Diego. They then beat Portland somewhat handily and needed overtime to take down Pepperdine at home. Their last game, at home against Saint Mary’s, was a putrid offensive effort, scoring just 51 points.

LMU doesn’t play at the 100 point pace, so it’ll be an uphill battle for the Zags to crest the century mark again. One can dream, however.

Game information