Weekly Zag Briefing

In galaxy news, the James Webb Space Telescope (meant to be NASA’s successor to the Hubble Telescope) completed its nearly million mile and month long journey, and arrived at its new home where it will spend the remainder of its life. Webb’s mission is to examine the first stars and galaxies by looking into the universe’s past...very cool stuff.

Home, home on Lagrange! We successfully completed our burn to start #NASAWebb on its orbit of the 2nd Lagrange point (L2), about a million miles (1.5 million km) from Earth. It will orbit the Sun, in line with Earth, as it orbits L2. https://t.co/bsIU3vccAj #UnfoldTheUniverse pic.twitter.com/WDhuANEP5h — NASA Webb Telescope (@NASAWebb) January 24, 2022

Now on to Gonzaga—through no fault of their own, the Zags dropped down to #2 in the AP Poll, though the Auburn Tigers did their absolute darndest to give up the #1 spot as soon as they got it before escaping middling Mizzou with a narrow one point victory on Tuesday night. We’ve already covered the big Gonzaga-related news and its most famous basketball alum here, so no need to rehash it further and we’ll just outline what else is out there for the week:

Dick Vitale named Chet Holmgren as his Diaper Dandy of the Week for his performance against USF in which he produced perhaps his most comprehensive outing of the season. Vitale also announced that he was shutting down his broadcasting duties for the rest of the season as he embarks on another round of cancer treatment. We wish him all the best as he continues with his fight. Also, shoutout to the McCarthey family for their generous $100,000 donation to The V Foundation in honor of Dickie V. That is a wonderful gesture.

Tonight I rec’d a beautiful text from PHIL McCARTHEY that he & his wife & daughters will donate to ⁦@TheVFoundation⁩ $100 thousand dollars in my honor to help me raise $$ for kids battling cancer . Phil is a big time supporter of ⁦@ZagMBB⁩ ! https://t.co/5r47Wnkr8r — Dick Vitale (@DickieV) January 26, 2022