Weekly Zags in the Pros Update (1/25)

It’s a quick turnaround for this week’s recap after some schedule shifts here at the Slipper. Don’t worry however, as there was plenty to write home about from Zags across the world this weekend.

Jalen Suggs: Suggs had arguably the best game of his young career on Friday vs. the Lakers, setting career highs with 22 points and nine assists, along with four rebounds, two steals, and two blocks. His follow up performance of 15, seven rebounds, and five assists in a win over the Bulls was also impressive, but his highlight reel from that game stole the show:

JALEN SUGGS PUT DEROZAN ON A POSTER pic.twitter.com/C4OvRU2wGi — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) January 24, 2022

Jalen Suggs follows an amazing dunk with an equally amazing 360 JAM! pic.twitter.com/ZnGEMjAtPj — NBA (@NBA) January 24, 2022

Brandon Clarke: Clarke missed the Grizzlies’ last game and is day-to-day with a back issue. He had six points and five rebounds, and tied a season high with three blocks on Friday before going down.

Killian Tillie: Tillie played just once over the weekend as well, posting seven points, two rebounds, three assists, and three steals on Sunday vs. Dallas.

Rui Hachimura: Rui scored 11 with eight rebounds on Friday vs. Toronto, his third straight double-digit scoring game. He also pitched in seven points, seven rebounds, and a pair of assists on Saturday vs. the Celtics.

Corey Kispert: Kispert has totaled nine points, four rebounds, a steal, and a block in his last two games. He is shooting 39% from three in twelve January games.

Kelly Olynyk: Kelly can’t seem to catch a break, as he was placed in health and safety protocols just two games after his return. He had four points, four rebounds, and five assists in his last game before being put back on the shelf.

Kevin Pangos: Pangos did not play this weekend, and has appeared in just three games this month. The Cavs should make sure to put him in on Sundays, though, as he averages 6.5 points and 5.0 assists on that day.

Joel Ayayi: Ayayi came very close to a rare double-double on Saturday, finishing with four points, eight rebounds, nine assists, and two steals. He had 11 points in the following game, and is shooting 39% from three in the G-League.

David Stockton: Stockton posted his third double-double of the season on Friday, finishing with 16 points, 10 assists, and five rebounds for Memphis. He is averaging 14.9 points and 5.1 assists per game on the season.

Geno Crandall: Crandall’s 13 point, 12 rebound, 11 assist game on Sunday was good for his first triple-double on the season and second of his career. Crandall is third in the British Basketball League with 7.5 assists for Leicester, who play in the British Cup finals this Sunday.

Only 5th triple-double by a Leicester player in last 14 years:

Tack Minor 19, 10, 11 (26 Sep 09)

Ayron Hardy 13, 14, 10 (25 Feb 12)

Ayron Hardy 20, 15, 13 (03 Mar 12)

Neil Watson 18, 10, 13 (01 Mar 15)

Geno Crandall 13, 12, 11 (23 Jan 22) https://t.co/cGxgSlQ4Ap — Daniel Routledge (@dan_routledge) January 23, 2022

Nigel Williams-Goss: Nigel had seven points, three assists, and three rebounds as Real Madrid took on Barcelona in basketball’s version of “El Clasico”. He is averaging 8.3 points and 2.4 assists for Madrid who are 31-3 (!) on the season.

Josh Perkins: Perkins registered his second double-double and second 10-assist game of the season on Sunday, finishing with 16 points, 10 assists, and four rebounds. He ranks fourth in Serie A with 5.8 assists per game.

Johnathan Williams III: Elsewhere in Italian basketball, Williams had 13 points, eight rebounds, and three assists in an 85-72 win over a Napoli team featuring Jeremy Pargo. Williams is averaging 12.9 points and 6.4 rebounds on the season.

Jeremy Pargo: Pargo had two points, two rebounds, and four assists in the game against Williams and Trento. He did better in his previous game: 15 points and four rebounds vs. Perkins and Brindisi. Pargo is averaging 9.6 points and 3.7 assists in nine games for Napoli.

Kyle Wiltjer: Wiltjer had 16 points, four rebounds, and a pair of assists, shooting 7-9 from the field on Sunday. He is shooting 44% from three in since the turn of the calendar.

Admon Gilder: Gilder recorded his seventh 20-point game of the season on Friday, finishing with exactly 20 points on 7-11 shooting from the field and 4-7 from three. Gilder is averaging 19.9 points per game across two countries this season.

Ira Brown: Brown recorded his fifth double-double of the season in his last game with 13 points and 11 rebounds for Osaka. He nearly had another in his previous game with nine points, eight rebounds, and three assists.

Jeremy Jones: Jones led Nagoya to a weekend sweep of Sendai, finishing with 36 points, 12 rebounds, and eight assists in two games. Jones is averaging 12.1 points and 6.0 rebounds on the season for Nagoya, who have won 13 of their last 14 games.