Holmgren Takes the Glitter Off Golden’s Game Plan

USF got a great performance from Jamaree Bouyea and held GU’s 3-point shooters in check but just couldn’t get its own offense on track.

Guess two out of three ain’t bad, right?

For that and more Meat Loaf-based puns (RIP, Big Man), come join the latest episode of Free Ira Brown, in which we break down Gonzaga’s win over a very game Dons team, Chet Holmgren’s best game as a Bulldog and Nolan Hickman’s outstanding showing.

We’re also joined by Jack Gilles of @jgtrends on Twitter. Jack specializes in taking data and making it visually digestible. From graphs on player +/- (do you know who led GU in +/- in the non-conference season?) to how Gonzaga’s numbers look against the other Top 25 KenPom teams, Jack’s visual representations are detailed, thorough and will help you look at college basketball in a different way.

Those stories, plus Gonzaga’s women’s team had a great week, Jalen Suggs has had a great return from injury (sorry, DeMar DeRozan) and we summarily dismiss LMU to talk about … uh … Portland.

And finally, we settle any debates about the best fast food French fries. There can be no further argument or dissent.

All this and more on the latest episode of Free Ira Brown, THE Gonzaga Hoops Podcast. Do come enjoy a little Meat Loaf with us, won’t you?