 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Auburn leaps past Gonzaga for No. 1 in latest AP Poll

Not really a surprise here.

By Peter Woodburn
/ new
NCAA Basketball: San Francisco at Gonzaga James Snook-USA TODAY Sports

After ever so narrowly missing out on their first No. 1 ranking in school history last week, the Auburn Tigers leapt past the Gonzaga Bulldogs to become the newest No. 1 school this season.

None of this is much of a surprise. The Tigers and the Zags were only separated by four points last week and Auburn earned more first-place votes. With the Zags only playing one game this week against San Francisco and the Tigers facing Kentucky at home, as long as the Tigers won, their first place ranking was essentially good to go.

Arizona earned a lone first-place vote while holding strong on the No. 3 spot. Purdue fell from No. 4 to No. 6 after losing to Indiana. Baylor rose up one spot to No. 4 and Kansas rounds out the top-five.

Elsewhere around the poll, Texas Tech rose five spots to No. 13 after good wins over Iowa State and West Virginia. Duke dropped three spots to No. 9 after losing to Florida State in overtime. UCLA continued to be a top 10 team with by far the weakest resume on the planet, winning their two games against Utah (KenPom 1113) and Colorado (KenPom 86) and rising to No. 7.

Here is the full AP poll for Week 12.

AP Poll - Week 12

rank team points previous
rank team points previous
1 Auburn (45) 1,504 2
2 Gonzaga (15) 1,475 1
3 Arizona (1) 1,381 3
4 Baylor 1,335 5
5 Kansas 1,281 7
6 Purdue 1,119 4
7 UCLA 1,116 9
8 Houston 1,116 10
9 Duke 1,017 6
10 Michigan State 979 14
11 Wisconsin 894 8
12 Kentucky 822 12
13 Texas Tech 766 18
14 Villanova 713 11
15 USC 711 16
16 Ohio State 584 19
17 Providence 542 21
18 Tennessee 419 24
19 LSU 399 13
20 Connecticut 284 25
21 Xavier 269 20
22 Marquette 177 NR
23 Iowa State 167 15
24 Illinois 155 17
25 Davidson 132 NR
Others receiving votes: Iowa 56, BYU 50, Davidson 34, Alabama 26, San Diego St. 25, Miami 21, Oregon 15, West Virginia 14, Colorado St. 13, Texas A&M 10, Oklahoma 7, TCU 4, North Carolina 2, Indiana 2.

Next Up In Men's College Basketball

Loading comments...