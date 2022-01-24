Auburn leaps past Gonzaga for No. 1 in latest AP Poll

After ever so narrowly missing out on their first No. 1 ranking in school history last week, the Auburn Tigers leapt past the Gonzaga Bulldogs to become the newest No. 1 school this season.

None of this is much of a surprise. The Tigers and the Zags were only separated by four points last week and Auburn earned more first-place votes. With the Zags only playing one game this week against San Francisco and the Tigers facing Kentucky at home, as long as the Tigers won, their first place ranking was essentially good to go.

Arizona earned a lone first-place vote while holding strong on the No. 3 spot. Purdue fell from No. 4 to No. 6 after losing to Indiana. Baylor rose up one spot to No. 4 and Kansas rounds out the top-five.

Elsewhere around the poll, Texas Tech rose five spots to No. 13 after good wins over Iowa State and West Virginia. Duke dropped three spots to No. 9 after losing to Florida State in overtime. UCLA continued to be a top 10 team with by far the weakest resume on the planet, winning their two games against Utah (KenPom 1113) and Colorado (KenPom 86) and rising to No. 7.

Here is the full AP poll for Week 12.