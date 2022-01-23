Gonzaga athletic department suspends John Stockton’s season tickets

The most famous face in The Kennel for Gonzaga home games will not be present anymore for the near future as the Gonzaga Bulldogs athletic department has suspended John Stockton’s season tickets for repeatedly failing to comply with the mask mandate, Theo Lawson with the Spokesman Review reported today.

Currently, to attend a game at Gonzaga, fans must either show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test taken within the past 72 hours. In addition, “Fans over the age of 5, regardless of vaccination status, must wear face mask coverings over their nose and mouth while inside the venue. Masks may be adjusted while actively eating or drinking.”

Stockton, who has been rather clear about where he stands on issues regarding COVID-19 and vaccines, has disagreed with much of the university’s policies.

“Basically, it came down to, they were asking me to wear a mask to the games and being a public figure, someone a little bit more visible, I stuck out in the crowd a little bit,” Stockton said. “And therefore they received complaints and felt like from whatever the higher-ups – those weren’t discussed, but from whatever it was higher up – they were going to have to either ask me to wear a mask or they were going to suspend my tickets.”

Although Stockton is hardly the only person in the arena to ignore and/or be a bit careless with face coverings during Gonzaga games, he is by far the most prominent person in the arena, perhaps outside of Mark Few. Lawson reports that Stockton and the university’s administration had multiple conversations leading up to this point.

Stockton says his tickets will be reinstated when the rules change, which is a hard guess in the pandemic that never ends.

Stockton’s views about the vaccine were unveiled in June during his appearance on a documentary that does not need to be given any more attention. In it, Stockton proclaimed a wide variety of misconceptions and disinformation about the COVID vaccine, essentially all of it medically debunked, and/or flat out not true, such as:

“I think it’s highly recorded now, there’s 150 I believe now, it’s over 100 professional athletes dead – professional athletes – the prime of their life, dropping dead that are vaccinated, right on the pitch, right on the field, right on the court.”

Stockton has also spoken out against Gonzaga’s vaccine mandate for students, saying individuals that age have “literally zero statistical risk of being harmed by the disease and they have significant statistical risk of being harmed by the side effects of the so-called vaccine.”

According to reports from the Washington State Department of Health, over 3,000 individuals aged 12-34 have been hospitalized by COVID-19.

