Weekly Zags in the Pros Update (1/21)

Two Zags in the NBA returned from extended injury absences this week, as Jalen Suggs and Kelly Olynyk both hit the court. On the flipside, Domantas Sabonis’s all-star candidacy will take a hiatus as he will be sidelined for several games with an ankle sprain. COVID related issues have altered schedules in many leagues across the world, but some of our former Zags were still able to put together some solid performances as well.

Domantas Sabonis: Domas injured his ankle late in the Pacers’ big win over the Lakers on Wednesday. He still managed 20 points, 12 rebounds, and 10 assists for his fourth triple-double in his last seven games. He averaged 17.6 points, 12.3 rebounds, and 7.6 assists over his last three games.

Brandon Clarke: Clarke has been thriving in consistent minutes, scoring in double figures in ten of his last eleven games. That includes his last two games: 15 points, seven rebounds, two assists, and two steals in a win over the Bulls, and 14 points, four rebounds, and a pair of blocks vs. the Bucks. He shot a combined 13-17 (76%) in those contests.

Tyus Jones Brandon Clarke



Tyus dimes out to B Clarke on TNT! pic.twitter.com/V7KZ7IBSL8 — NBA (@NBA) January 17, 2022

Killian Tillie: Tillie has missed the Grizzlies’ last five games due to COVID health and safety protocols. He and Clarke are both part of a Memphis team that is 31-16, good for 3rd in the Western Conference.

Rui Hachimura: Rui posted a season high 14 points along with five rebounds in his last game vs. Brooklyn. He had 11 and five boards in the game prior, and is averaging 7.7 points in roughly 15 minutes per game since making his season debut.

Corey Kispert: Kispert scored 13 and added a career high with seven rebounds vs. Portland last weekend. He has scored at least ten points in four of his last five games, shooting 10-19 (53%) from three in that span.

Kelly Olynyk: Olynyk returned to action this week, putting up 22 points, nine rebounds, and five assists with five threes in a Wednesday win for the Pistons. It was his first game since injuring his knee on November 10.

Season high 22 & 9 for @KellyOlynyk in his return. @DetroitPistons finish on a 13-1 run pic.twitter.com/o9BjekwS8O — Bally Sports Detroit (@BallySportsDET) January 20, 2022

Jalen Suggs: Suggs made his return last Friday after missing over a month with a thumb injury, finishing with 12 points, six rebounds, and seven assists. He also had 14 and a career high nine rebounds in his last game, and is averaging 13 points, six rebounds, and 4.25 assists since his return.

Kevin Pangos: Pangos has played sparingly of late. He has seen less than five total minutes in the last week of games, picking up a rebound and an assist.

Joel Ayayi: Ayayi had 11 points, nine rebounds, and five assists in his last G-League game, and has now recorded at least five assists in six straight games to open the G-League regular season. He is averaging 10.5 points and 8.2 assists per game in that span.

David Stockton: Stockton posted his second double-double of the season on Tuesday with 17 points, ten rebounds, and seven assists. He is averaging 16.8 points through the first five games of the G-League regular season.

Nigel Williams-Goss: Nigel had 13 points and five assists on 4-6 shooting from the field in Real Madrid’s win on Sunday. He is averaging 8.3 points and 2.4 assists for Real, who have won nine in a row.

Kyle Wiltjer: Wiltjer is averaging 12.6 points over three games in the first round of the Basketball Champions League playoffs. He is shooting 43% (6-14) from three in that span as Tenerife defeated Pinar Karsiyaka two games to one.

Johnathan Williams III: Williams has scored in double figures in all but one game this season, extending the streak with 15 and seven rebounds in his last game. He also had 11 points, six rebounds, and three assists earlier in the week, and is averaging 12.6 points and 6.3 rebounds on the year.

Silas Melson: Melson went off from deep in his last game, shooting 4-4 from three and 5-5 overall for 14 points in just 15 minutes of game action. He has totaled 26 points, six rebounds, and five assists in his last two games.

Geno Crandall: Crandall posted a season high 12 assists last Friday for Leicester, adding six points and nine rebounds. The Riders have won eleven straight games in the British Basketball League.