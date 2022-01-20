The Gonzaga Bulldogs are aiming for their 62nd-straight (!!!) win at home against the San Francisco Dons today.

This game was originally scheduled for Jan. 6, but was postponed due to COVID issues within Gonzaga’s ranks. An opening appeared in Gonzaga’s schedule after COVID appeared in Pacific. USF was scheduled to play Portland, but the WCC decided that it was more important to provide the top teams with the chance to bolster their resumes.

The Dons are coming off a 71-69 loss at home, one of just three losses (by a combined eight points). Gonzaga, on the other hand, is absolutely rolling, having scored approximately 750 points in their past three games.

As it stands now, this will be the only Gonzaga game for the week, so make sure to drink an extra cup of coffee and be ready.

Game information