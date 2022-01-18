2023 five-star winger Mookie Cook has trimmed the list of schools on his recruiting trail, and the Gonzaga Bulldogs have so far made the cut.

2023 five-star Mookie Cook tells @On3Recruits he’s down to nine schools - Arizona, Gonzaga, Kansas, Kentucky, Memphis, Michigan, Oregon, Texas Tech, and UCLA.



Cook originally attended Jefferson High School, the high school home of former Gonzaga guard Silas Melson, and has widely been hailed as the next great prospect to come out of the state. Cook now plays for Compass Prep in Chandler, Arizona.

Nationally, he is ranked No. 4 by the 247 Sports composite and is the second-highest winger in the country.

The Zags offered Cook back in October 2021, their first offer in the Class of 2023, but well after other schools such as Arizona and Oregon. The Zags will be competing with Memphis, Kansas, Kentucky, Michigan, UCLA, and Texas Tech as well.

According to On3.com, this is what he is saying about Gonzaga:

“Man, they play up and down. That’s just a great coach- Mark Few…Brian Michaelson. They’ve just always shown love from the beginning. I was the first they offered in the 2023 class so that stands out to me.”

There is no timeline for Cook’s declaration. So far, he has only taken an official visit to Kentucky.