Gonzaga is the new No. 1 team in the nation

The AP voters have spoken.

By Peter Woodburn
NCAA Basketball: Gonzaga at Santa Clara Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports

The Gonzaga Bulldogs are the newest No. 1 team in the nation (again) in the latest AP Poll, despite earning fewer first-place votes than the No. 2 team in the nation, the Auburn Tigers.

The stage was set for the Zags to move up following Baylor’s first loss to Texas Tech. The Bears then lost again Oklahoma State, further pushing the tiny dagger into the chest.

The very good Auburn team was making an arguably legitimate point about their rising to No. 1, but the Zags thorough demolition of BYU and Santa Clara over the week made it impossible for Auburn to make the complete leap.

With the Zags only scheduled to play San Francisco this week, and Auburn staring down Kentucky this weekend, depending on how it goes for both squads, the Tigers could ride a winning streak to No. 1.

Here is the full AP Poll for Week 11.

AP Poll - Week 11

rank team points previous
rank team points previous
1 Gonzaga (25) 1,486 2
2 Auburn (36) 1,482 4
3 Arizona 1,320 6
4 Purdue 1,255 7
5 Baylor 1,238 1
6 Duke 1,205 8
7 Kansas 1,192 9
8 Wisconsin 1,056 13
9 UCLA 1,041 3
10 Houston 1,036 11
11 Villanova 908 14
12 Kentucky 804 18
13 LSU 738 12
14 Michigan State 681 10
15 Iowa State 665 15
16 USC 618 5
17 Illinois 521 25
18 Texas Tech 509 19
19 Ohio State 465 16
20 Xavier 427 17
21 Providence 350 23
22 Loyola Chicago 193 NR
23 Texas Tech 185 21
24 Tennessee 98 22
25 Connecticut 73 NR
Others receiving votes: Iowa 56, BYU 50, Davidson 34, Alabama 26, San Diego St. 25, Miami 21, Oregon 15, West Virginia 14, Colorado St. 13, Texas A&M 10, Oklahoma 7, TCU 4, North Carolina 2, Indiana 2.

