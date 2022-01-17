Gonzaga is the new No. 1 team in the nation

The Gonzaga Bulldogs are the newest No. 1 team in the nation (again) in the latest AP Poll, despite earning fewer first-place votes than the No. 2 team in the nation, the Auburn Tigers.

The stage was set for the Zags to move up following Baylor’s first loss to Texas Tech. The Bears then lost again Oklahoma State, further pushing the tiny dagger into the chest.

The very good Auburn team was making an arguably legitimate point about their rising to No. 1, but the Zags thorough demolition of BYU and Santa Clara over the week made it impossible for Auburn to make the complete leap.

With the Zags only scheduled to play San Francisco this week, and Auburn staring down Kentucky this weekend, depending on how it goes for both squads, the Tigers could ride a winning streak to No. 1.

Here is the full AP Poll for Week 11.