Gonzaga to play San Francisco on Thursday

The Gonzaga Bulldogs and San Francisco Dons will reportedly play each other on Thursday, a make-up for a game previously cancelled due to COVID.

On the Hilltop. @USFDonsMBB wastes 10-point 2nd-half lead, falls 71-69 to @BYUMBB. Also, schedule change for Dons ... On Thursday, they will play at @ZagMBB instead of at Portland. #WCChoops https://t.co/7SL4tQrc92 via @sfchronicle — Steve Kroner (@SteveKronerSF) January 16, 2022

The Zags were initially scheduled to play the Pacific Tigers but that game was postponed due to COVID protocols within the Tigers program. San Francisco is scheduled to play at Portland on Thursday, but it appears that the WCC is most interested in recouping the marquee games for the teams fighting for a spot in the NCAA Tournament.

The Dons, who narrowly lost to BYU yesterday, are one of the four WCC teams appearing in many of the bracketologies. Gonzaga and San Francisco were initially scheduled to play at Gonzaga on January 6, but COVID issues within the Zags program put that game on hold.

The Zags were only scheduled to play Pacific this week, with a pre-planned Saturday off on the schedule anyway. Unfortunately, for Portland, the Pilots are getting pushed to the side in the name of NCAA Tournament teams, but it will be another good test for the Zags and one of the games that needed to be rescheduled.