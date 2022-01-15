 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Gonzaga vs. Santa Clara: Game time, TV schedule, and how to stream online

The Zags offensive tour continues.

By Peter Woodburn
/ new
NCAA Basketball: Brigham Young at Gonzaga James Snook-USA TODAY Sports

The Gonzaga Bulldogs continue their onslaught of the WCC with a visit to the Santa Clara Broncos this afternoon, their first true road game of the season.

Gonzaga is coming off of two very impressive offensive displays against Pepperdine and BYU.

The Broncos finally began their WCC slate on Wednesday, defeating Pepperdine on Wednesday and improving their record to 8-2 at home.

With a win today, the Zags should be properly positioned to takeover the No. 1 spot in the AP Polls again, following Baylor’s loss earlier this week.

Game information

More From The Slipper Still Fits

Loading comments...