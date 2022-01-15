The Gonzaga Bulldogs continue their onslaught of the WCC with a visit to the Santa Clara Broncos this afternoon, their first true road game of the season.

Gonzaga is coming off of two very impressive offensive displays against Pepperdine and BYU.

The Broncos finally began their WCC slate on Wednesday, defeating Pepperdine on Wednesday and improving their record to 8-2 at home.

With a win today, the Zags should be properly positioned to takeover the No. 1 spot in the AP Polls again, following Baylor’s loss earlier this week.

Game information