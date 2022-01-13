Gonzaga annihilates Pacific

The Gonzaga Bulldogs bounced back from their recent loss to the Stanford Cardinal and then some by taking out their frustrations on the Pacific Tigers, 92-51.

The Zags got off to a torrid start, shooting 73.3 percent through the first 10 minutes to take a 26-7 lead. Pacific managed just one field goal (a three) and picked up the rest of the difference at the line.

Worse things continued for the Tigers in the second quarter. This time, the Zags only outscored Pacific 25-7. The Zags shot a mere 52.6 percent and allowed Pacific three field goals in these 10 minutes.

It was a relentlessly balanced attack for the Zags. They dominated the paint, but the big difference was the outside shooting. The Zags rained fire from outside, hitting 14 of threes—much of that coming from freshman Bree Salenbien.

Salenbien, the highest-rated recruit to come to Gonzaga, had her best game of the season. In nine minutes, she scored 14 points, shooting 5-of-6 from the floor (4-of-4 from long range) in 12 minutes.

With the offense rolling about as well as it has all season, the Gonzaga defense made the game absolutely impossible for Pacific. The Tigers were held to just 25 percent from the floor. They turned the ball over 19 times (leading to 31 Gonzaga points).

All in all, it was a stellar game for the Zags. They turned the ball over a few too many times, but the starting five, for the most part, did a good job of handling the ball, committing just seven of the Zag’s 20 turnovers.

That is just nitpicking, however, because at no point through this game did the Zags look like they were ever at risk of letting this game slip away. It is exactly the game you want to see following a loss. Let the good times roll!