The Gonzaga Bulldogs host the BYU Cougars for one of the high-profile games in the WCC slate.

The Zags are coming off one of their top offensive performances, blistering the Pepperdine Waves 117-83 last Saturday. BYU, on the other hand, is coming off a game in which all players involved died and went to heaven, a 52-43 win over Saint Mary’s.

The Cougars have had themselves a year despite injuries sidelining seniors Gavin Baxter and Richard Harward. They haven’t ever looked as crisp as they did in a win over Oregon early in the year, but they’ve picked up quality wins over San Diego State and Utah State, enough to currently project them as a NCAA Tournament team.

The Cougars once had success in Spokane, winning three straight contests between 2015-2017. Since then, The Kennel has proved to be as hostile of an environment for the Cougars as the rest of the WCC, with Gonzaga winning the past four contests by an average of 20.5 points.

Game information