Weekly Zags in the Pros Update (1/11)

The first full week of 2022 was a banner one for former Zags, with five players either tying or setting new career highs in various stat categories. Domantas Sabonis’s hot streak is the headliner, as he makes a push for his third NBA All-Star selection. Rui Hachimura also made is long awaited return, making his season debut for the Wizards this past weekend.

Domantas Sabonis: Domas set a career high with 42 points in a win over the Jazz on Saturday. He did so on a scorching 18-22 (81.8%) from the field. His other two games this week weren’t shabby either as he picked up his second and third triple-doubles on the season, including a 32 point effort last week and his second 20+ rebounding effort this season last night.

A career-high 42 PTS on an efficient 18-of-22 shooting night



Domantas Sabonis showed out in front of the home crowd to lift the @Pacers to the dub! pic.twitter.com/FwVmaphxTI — NBA (@NBA) January 9, 2022

Brandon Clarke: Clarke has worked himself back into regular playing time for Memphis, and it’s paying off. He’s scored in double figures in six straight games, including 18, a career high 15 rebounds, and three blocks in a win over the Clippers. BC is averaging 14.4 points and 7.6 rebounds so far in January.

Killian Tillie: Tillie also had himself a good game in Los Angeles, tying a career high with three three pointers as part of a nine point, one steal effort vs. the Clippers. He also had five points and five rebounds in a win over the Pistons last week.

Rui Hachimura: Rui returned to an NBA court for the first time this season on Saturday, picking up six points, three rebounds, and an assist in 14 minutes against the Magic.

Corey Kispert: Kispert has totaled 18 points, four assists, and four blocks in his last three games. He had nine points and a pair of rejections in the Wizards’ matchup with the Bulls last Friday.

Joel Ayayi: Ayayi returned to the G-League as they kicked off their regular season and didn’t miss a beat. He is averaging nine points, seven rebounds, and ten assists in the first week of play, including a 12 assist effort in the first game of the season last Wednesday.

David Stockton: Stockton opened 2022 with a bang, scoring a season high 31 points with seven assists and six rebounds in Memphis’s first regular season G-League game. It was his fourth game of at least 25 points in just nine games in the G-League this season.

Kevin Pangos: Unfortunately, Pangos did not get off the bench for the Cavs this week after some decent outings in the previous month. He is averaging 2.2 points and 1.7 assists in 18 games for Cleveland this season.

Johnathan Williams III: Williams tied a career high with 25 points on 9-14 shooting in Trento’s loss to Venezia this weekend. He also grabbed a season high 12 rebounds for his first double-double on the year. Italian basketball fans missed out on a head-to-head matchup of Zags as Austin Daye was inactive for the third straight game for Venezia.

Nigel Williams-Goss: Nigel played just eight minutes, scoring six and dishing one assist in Real Madrid’s only game of the week, a win in Spanish league play. His team has won six games in a row and are 28-4 overall on the season.

Silas Melson: Melson set a season high with 25 points and dished a career high nine assists in Kalev/Cramo’s win yesterday. He is averaging 15.3 points and 4.2 rebounds on the season.

Admon Gilder: Gilder had a quiet week by his season’s standards, finishing with 15 points, seven rebounds, and five assists in Spojnia’s lone game. That effort was still good enough to extend his run of double figure scoring in every game this season.