Gonzaga rises to No. 2 in latest AP Poll

Thanks to some losses ahead of the Gonzaga Bulldogs, the Zags are the newest No. 2 team in the country according to AP voters. Baylor still remained No. 1, which provided this odd bit of interesting context to this week’s poll.

Today’s AP Poll:



1.Baylor (defending champion)

2.Gonzaga (runner-up)



It’s the first time the top-2 spots in the AP poll mirror the result of the previous season’s national title game since February 5, 2007, when the top-2 were:



1.Florida

2.UCLA



Florida repeated. — Jared Berson (@JaredBerson) January 10, 2022

The top 10 churned heavily thanks to losses by Duke, Purdue, and Kansas. Duke fell all the way to No. 8 after losing to Miami, Purdue fell to No. 7 after losing to Wisconsin, and Kansas fell to No. 9 after losing to Texas Tech.

That allowed the winners to keep on rising. UCLA rose two spots to No. 3, Auburn landed at No. 4, and USC is sitting pretty at No. 5. With Arizona at No. 6, the Pac 12 has three teams in the top 10.

Elsewhere around the poll, the voters did not punish San Francisco too harshly for narrowly losing to Loyola Chicago earlier last week, with the Dons getting one less point this week. BYU also entered the “receiving votes” category following their win at home over Saint Mary’s.

Here is the full AP Poll for Week 10.