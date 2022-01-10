 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Gonzaga rises to No. 2 in latest AP Poll

Losses ahead of them set the stage.

By Peter Woodburn
Thanks to some losses ahead of the Gonzaga Bulldogs, the Zags are the newest No. 2 team in the country according to AP voters. Baylor still remained No. 1, which provided this odd bit of interesting context to this week’s poll.

The top 10 churned heavily thanks to losses by Duke, Purdue, and Kansas. Duke fell all the way to No. 8 after losing to Miami, Purdue fell to No. 7 after losing to Wisconsin, and Kansas fell to No. 9 after losing to Texas Tech.

That allowed the winners to keep on rising. UCLA rose two spots to No. 3, Auburn landed at No. 4, and USC is sitting pretty at No. 5. With Arizona at No. 6, the Pac 12 has three teams in the top 10.

Elsewhere around the poll, the voters did not punish San Francisco too harshly for narrowly losing to Loyola Chicago earlier last week, with the Dons getting one less point this week. BYU also entered the “receiving votes” category following their win at home over Saint Mary’s.

Here is the full AP Poll for Week 10.

AP Poll - Week 10

rank team points previous
rank team points previous
1 Baylor (61) 1,525 1
2 Gonzaga 1,440 4
3 UCLA 1,376 5
4 Auburn 1,193 9
5 USC 1,152 7
6 Arizona 1,144 8
7 Purdue 1,139 3
8 Duke 1,130 2
9 Kansas 1,031 6
10 Michigan State 1,011 10
11 Houston 949 12
12 LSU 889 21
13 Wisconsin 784 23
14 Villanova 682 19
15 Iowa State 648 11
16 Ohio State 510 13
17 Xavier 453 22
18 Kentucky 438 16
19 Texas Tech 373 25
20 Seton Hall 342 24
21 Texas 282 14
22 Tennessee 277 18
23 Providence 250 16
24 Alabama 237 13
25 Illinois 208 NR
Others receiving votes: Oklahoma 122, Loyola Chicago 96, Miami 65, West Virginia 20, UConn 17, Indiana 12, Colorado St. 10, San Diego St. 9, Davidson 5, San Francisco 2, Iowa 2, BYU 2.

