Gonzaga and UW game cancelled due to COVID

Sunday’s game between the Gonzaga Bulldogs and the Washington Huskies has been cancelled as UW recuperates from a COVID-19 outbreak on its team.

Here is the entirety of the statement:

Sunday’s game between No. 5/5 Gonzaga and Washington will not be played as scheduled due to a COVID-19 related protocol within the Huskies’ program. This series is important to both schools and the administrations will begin working on an agreeable date for this game in Spokane next year.

Last week, the LA Times reported the Huskies had seven positive tests on their roster and coaching staff. The Huskies had earlier played Nevada on Nov. 24, six days before head coach Steve Alford announced he had tested positive for COVID-19.

In a recent Seattle Times article, Huskies coach Mike Hopkins mentioned that UW had not practiced since Dec. 1. Although several players had tested positive and several others were placed in quarantine, he also thankfully noted that no players had suffered a serious illness.

Washington is in the midst of another rough season, currently sitting at 4-5 and owning a top-100 defense, but the offense remains in shambles. It did, however, provide the Zags with one final opponent before the finals down period of next week. After playing Merrimack on Thursday, the Zags will now go nine days between opponents.

Gonzaga’s next game is against Texas Tech in Phoenix, on Saturday, Dec. 18.