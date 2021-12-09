Gonzaga vs. Merrimack: Game time, TV schedule, and how to stream online

The state of the Gonzaga Bulldogs program is in shambles and/or the Zags are a No. 5 team in the nation searching for their identity and potential. These are the storylines going into tonight’s game from the general Gonzaga fandom, and potentially, a game against the Merrimack Warriors is exactly what the doctor ordered.

Or maybe it isn’t, considering that Warriors style of defense is pressure- and steal-oriented, something the Zags have been struggling with as of late. Or maybe that is the necessary prescription because it’ll be a chance for the Zags to work on their form without the prospect of getting utterly buried by an avalanche of threes.

Either way, Gonzaga basketball is on the docket, the first of two games this week before a finals week study period ends with the big game in Phoenix against Texas Tech.

Game information