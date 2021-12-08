Zags to hang Courtney Vandersloot’s jersey on Dec. 30

Former Gonzaga legend Courtney Vandersloot will become the first women’s player in program history to have her jersey hung from the rafters of the McCarthey Athletic Center.

Vandersloot, who just won her first WNBA Championship of her long and storied career, was one of the top players in college during her time with Gonzaga. She broke the NCAA single-season assist record with 367 her senior season, and she is the first NCAA D1 basketball player, men or women, to score 2,000 points and dish out 1,000 assists.

With it, she was the first Gonzaga player in history to be drafted in the first round of the WNBA, going third overall.

Her WNBA career has been just as storied as her college career. She holds the WNBA record for most assists in a season (300), highest assists per game (9.1), and highest career assists per game (6.2). During the 2020 season, the Kent, Washington native set the single game record for most assists at 18 and logged a double-double in nine of 22 games.