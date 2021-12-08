Weekly Zag Briefing

After a tough 8 day-stretch for the Zags, it’s a good time to take a step back and take a beat to reset. The same process may have applied for the content machine as most of the national writers are letting things breathe when it comes to Gonzaga takes and stories. That’s probably a good thing. There are some interesting nuggets out there though this week, and here’s what we found on tap:

Theo Lawson breaks down how the Battle in Seattle returned after a five year hiatus, why the break lasted as long as it did, and what may be in store for its future. It sounds uncertain whether the Zags can find the takers to restore the annual tradition, but they will certainly try to keep it going.

The Athletic’s Seth Davis breaks down how he ended up with his poll rankings for this week, wherein he placed Gonzaga at #5 because he couldn’t ignore the 20-point beatdown over UCLA despite the losses to Duke and Alabama that followed.

In Jeff Borzello’s Power Rankings for ESPN, he only dropped the Zags down to 5 as well, so there doesn’t seem to be that much of a negative reaction to the Alabama loss from a small sampling of the national media.

Domantas Sabonis has been a beast for the Indiana Pacers over the last few seasons, racking up triple-doubles and producing some eye-catching performances with regularity. But with the Pacers possibly moving to a rebuild phase and tearing everything down, Sabonis might be on the move soon. Something to watch over the next few weeks/months.