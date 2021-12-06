 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Zags fall to No. 5 in latest AP Poll

Purdue is the new No. 1 team in the nation for the first time ever.

By Peter Woodburn
NCAA Basketball: Tarleton State at Gonzaga James Snook-USA TODAY Sports

The Gonzaga Bulldogs fell to No. 5 in the latest AP Poll following their untimely demise at the hands of the Alabama Crimson Tide over the weekend.

The Duke Blue Devils, the previous No. 1 team, lasted one week up top. Following their loss to Ohio State last week, the time was finally ripe for the Purdue Boilermakers to finish their long, long ascension to the throne. It is the first time Purdue has been ranked No. 1 by AP voters in school history.

Baylor continued their rise up, landing at No. 2, and UCLA moved up one spot above the Zags at No. 4. Although logic would dictate that UCLA should be ranked under the Zags considering how badly the Bulldogs beat the Bruins, it goes to show just how badly the Zags are struggling in the mind of the voters. On the flipside, the fact that the Zags are just No. 5 and not lower shows the level of respect for the program.

Elsewhere around the poll, the BYU Cougars plummeted 12 spots after their loss to a not-good Utah Valley squad, landing at No. 24. San Francisco continued their slow and steady churn for fame, garnering 10 votes. Future Gonzaga opponent Texas Tech also finally made a showing, landing two votes.

Here is the full AP Poll for Week 5.

AP Poll - Week 5

rank team points previous
rank team points previous
1 Purdue (61) 1,525 2
2 Baylor 1,421 4
3 Duke 1,390 1
4 UCLA 1,293 5
5 Gonzaga 1,240 3
6 Villanova 1,175 6
7 Texas 1,101 7
8 Kansas 1,068 8
9 Alabama 1,029 16
10 Kentucky 972 9
11 Arizona 919 11
12 Arkansas 905 10
13 Tennessee 762 13
14 Houston 686 15
15 Connecticut 527 17
16 USC 510 20
17 Iowa State 499 19
18 Auburn 419 21
19 Michigan State 405 22
20 Florida 386 14
21 Ohio State 370 NR
22 Wisconsin 338 23
23 Seton Hall 177 25
24 BYU 157 12
25 LSU 135 NR
Others receiving votes: Colorado St. 90, Xavier 78, Illinois 71, North Carolina 55, St. Bonaventure 37, Oklahoma 29, Memphis 14, Iowa 12, Michigan 11, San Francisco 10, Loyola Chicago 4, Indiana 3, Texas Tech 2.

