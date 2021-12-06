Zags fall to No. 5 in latest AP Poll

The Gonzaga Bulldogs fell to No. 5 in the latest AP Poll following their untimely demise at the hands of the Alabama Crimson Tide over the weekend.

The Duke Blue Devils, the previous No. 1 team, lasted one week up top. Following their loss to Ohio State last week, the time was finally ripe for the Purdue Boilermakers to finish their long, long ascension to the throne. It is the first time Purdue has been ranked No. 1 by AP voters in school history.

Baylor continued their rise up, landing at No. 2, and UCLA moved up one spot above the Zags at No. 4. Although logic would dictate that UCLA should be ranked under the Zags considering how badly the Bulldogs beat the Bruins, it goes to show just how badly the Zags are struggling in the mind of the voters. On the flipside, the fact that the Zags are just No. 5 and not lower shows the level of respect for the program.

Elsewhere around the poll, the BYU Cougars plummeted 12 spots after their loss to a not-good Utah Valley squad, landing at No. 24. San Francisco continued their slow and steady churn for fame, garnering 10 votes. Future Gonzaga opponent Texas Tech also finally made a showing, landing two votes.

Here is the full AP Poll for Week 5.