For the first time since 2015, the Gonzaga Bulldogs are back in Seattle for the Battle in Seattle, the first basketball game to be held in the newly opened Climate Pledge Arena, formerly known as Key Arena.

Once again, the Battle in Seattle is a good opponent, with the Zags welcoming the No. 16 ranked Alabama Crimson Tide. This will be the fourth ranked opponent the Zags have faced this season, following Texas, UCLA, and Duke. It will also be the first time the Zags and the Crimson Tide have ever faced off.

Today is the 14th edition of the Battle in Seattle, a game in which the Zags hold a 9-4 record, but have won the past five contests. The game has historically produced some stellar games, including but not limited to an upset over No. 3 Missouri in OT in 2003, the famed Adam Morrison banked three in 2006, and a near miss against No. 2 Connecticut in 2008.

Hopefully, we get another good one tonight.

Game information