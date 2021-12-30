 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Gonzaga vs. LMU postponed due to COVID

That is it for the Zags this week.

By Peter Woodburn
NCAA Basketball: Northern Arizona at Gonzaga James Snook-USA TODAY Sports

The Gonzaga Bulldogs will not be playing any more games for the rest of the week due to health/safety protocols within the program. Not much more has been announced, but it is safe to assume that COVID has come for the Zags.

The Zags original conference opener against San Diego was postponed after the Toreros went on pause due to COVID. Now, it looks like it might be sometime before the Zags hit the court again.

Theoretically, until specified otherwise, the Zags will now begin WCC play with a game against San Francisco, at home, on Thursday, Jan. 6, followed by Pepperdine on Saturday, Jan. 8.

That of course assumes that 1) Gonzaga exits protocol, and 2) Pepperdine does as well. Both the Pepperdine men’s and women’s programs are currently on pause due to COVID-19 protocols.

Fingers crossed we will get to see a Gonzaga Bulldogs basketball game sometime within January.

