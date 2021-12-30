Gonzaga vs. LMU postponed due to COVID

The Gonzaga Bulldogs will not be playing any more games for the rest of the week due to health/safety protocols within the program. Not much more has been announced, but it is safe to assume that COVID has come for the Zags.

Gonzaga's game at LMU on Saturday has been postponed due to Gonzaga's health/safety protocols.

The Zags original conference opener against San Diego was postponed after the Toreros went on pause due to COVID. Now, it looks like it might be sometime before the Zags hit the court again.

Theoretically, until specified otherwise, the Zags will now begin WCC play with a game against San Francisco, at home, on Thursday, Jan. 6, followed by Pepperdine on Saturday, Jan. 8.

That of course assumes that 1) Gonzaga exits protocol, and 2) Pepperdine does as well. Both the Pepperdine men’s and women’s programs are currently on pause due to COVID-19 protocols.

Fingers crossed we will get to see a Gonzaga Bulldogs basketball game sometime within January.