Weekly Zags in the Pros Update

The final Zags in the Pros update of 2021 is headlined by Corey Kispert, who has strung together the best stretch of his young career so far. He, along with Killian Tillie and Kevin Pangos, have benefitted from extra playing time due to COVID protocols. The international slate had been thin for the Zags this week, but Ira Brown, Admon Gilder, and Silas Melson all put together solid performances.

Corey Kispert: Kispert made his first career start last week at Madison Square Garden, scoring a career high 20 points in a win over the Knicks. He shot 4-5 from three and had eight rebounds in the game. Kispert followed that with 14 points and four more threes last night vs. the Heat.

Domantas Sabonis: Sabonis played just one game this week, missing one with a calf injury. His 14 points, 16 rebounds, and five assists on Sunday, were good for his 24th double-double, tied for third most in the NBA.

Killian Tillie: Tillie has been promoted to rotation minutes recently, playing at least ten minutes in nine of the Grizzlies’ last ten games. He has a total of ten points, five rebounds, two assists, two steals, and two blocks in 44 minutes over his last two games.

Brandon Clarke: Clarke returned from injury with 14 points, five rebounds, two assists, and a block in a win over the Kings last week, and followed that with six points and two rebounds in Memphis’s last game. He is shooting 8-10 from the floor in that stretch.

Kevin Pangos: Pangos set career highs of six points and six assists in the Cavaliers’ most recent win, a 45-point thrashing of the Raptors. He has 11 points, eight assists, and four three-pointers in 33 minutes over his last three games.

Joel Ayayi: Ayayi was recalled from the G-League and scored his first NBA points against the Sixers on Sunday. He also grabbed a rebound and dished an assist in the game.

Filip Petrusev: Petrusev continued his scoring streak for Anadolu Efes, reaching five straight games with at least ten points. He had 12 on 5-6 shooting with four rebounds and two blocks on Christmas Day.

Nigel Williams-Goss: Williams-Goss scored 16 points with six rebounds and five assists in Real Madrid’s win over the weekend. It was the team’s 16th win in their last 17 games.

Geno Crandall: Crandall helped lead Leicester to their eighth straight win with 12 points and four assists on Sunday.

Johnathan Williams III: Williams also only had one game this week, but made the most of it with 13 points, eight rebounds, and a season high four steals while shooting 6-8 from the field.

Silas Melson: Melson played well in three games this week, including a season high 23 points with seven rebounds in a win for Kalev/Cramo. He is averaging 13.8 points, 4.1 rebounds, and 3.3 assists in 15 games this season.

Ira Brown: Brown recorded his third and fourth double-doubles of the season this week. He had 11 points, 11 rebounds, and four assists in his last game and 11 points, 13 rebounds, and four assists in the game prior for Osaka.

Admon Gilder: Gilder scored 22 points with five rebounds and three assists in his only game this week. He is leading Spojnia with 20.8 ppg since his first game with the team.