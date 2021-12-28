Gonzaga Tames the University of North Alabama Lions 93 - 63

With the strangest starting time in recent memory, Gonzaga demolished the University of North Alabama Lions 93 - 63. Gonzaga was led by Julian Strawther with 15 points and Anton Watson with a double/double; 10 points, 10 rebounds, 2 assists and 2 steals. The Lions were led by 5’ 9” C. J. Bram with 15 points and Payton Youngblood and his awesome David Beckam-like top ponytail with 9.

When Gonzaga plays an overmatched team, the game usually follows one of two scenarios. GU blows their doors off right from the start or the opponent hangs tight for about 10 minutes before the Zags take over. This game was the latter as Gonzaga started sloppy and disjointed following their Christmas break. UNA knotted the game at 11 and was only behind 21 – 15 with 10 minutes to play before GU outscored them 26 – 10 to end the half.

As expected, Gonzaga extended their lead in the second half as both squads eschewed the half court offense in favor of running and gunning. We did get a spectacular Suggs-like pass from Drew Timme to Andrew Nembard along with some sweet dimes from Watson and Sallis. Additionally, we were treated to a Kaden Perry dunk off a nice pass from Hickman.

We also got to see potentially next year’s starting line-up (minus Watson) with Gregg, Perry, Strawther, Hickman and Sallis playing together. Hickman looked particularly smooth going 5 for 8 from the field including 3 for 4 from deep.

As Peter mentioned in the previous article, Thursday’s game against San Diego has been postponed because of the Toreros COVID protocol. With the Omicron Variant causing record positive cases counts across the country, it looks like a day-to-day situation for all upcoming games.