Gonzaga men’s WCC opener against San Diego postponed

The Gonzaga Bulldogs’ WCC opener against San Diego on Thursday has been postponed due to COVID-19 cases amongst the Torero’s men’s and women’s basketball programs.

The University of San Diego announced that its men’s and women’s basketball teams have paused all team activities due to positive COVID-19 cases among the programs.



Each team's next two games are postponed.



https://t.co/4nqWRfPi9u@usdmbb | @USDwbb — San Diego Toreros (@USDToreros) December 28, 2021

The Zags are still currently set to play the LMU Lions on Saturday, Jan. 1.

With the omicron variant ripping through the world and the United States, college basketball is starting to once again see shutdowns of programs as they deal with COVID-19 outbreaks. The University of Washington had to cancel their game against Gonzaga earlier this year due to COVID issues on the team.

The men’s basketball program has, knock on wood, escaped it this season. That is not the case for the women’s program, who have postponed both of their games this week as the team recovers from a COVID outbreak.

The WCC’s current policy is that teams need at least eight players, regardless of scholarship or walk-on status, to play a game. If a team chooses not to play with eight or more eligible players, it is recorded as a forfeit. Teams can also choose to play with less than eight players.