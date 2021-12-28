The Gonzaga Bulldogs close out their non-conference slate with an afternoon contest against the North Alabama Lions out of Florence, Alabama.

After defeating Northern Arizona last week, the Zags will enter WCC play with at least 10 wins once again, the sixth time in the past eight years. But before looking forward to a road trip to southern California, the Zags will need to finish up against one of the cupcakes of the schedule.

This ultimately will conclude one of the more extreme non-conference schedulings by the Zags. The Zags played essentially either top 25 teams (Texas, UCLA, Duke, Alabama, Texas Tech) or some of the worst in college hoops (Dixie State, Alcorn State, Central Michigan, Merrimack, Northern Arizona, North Alabama), with just a couple of middle teams in the mix (Bellarmine, Tarleton State).

Game information